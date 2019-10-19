Isolated showers and storms expected, Met Office says

An unstable aerial mass is affecting the area, with isolated showers and or storms, possibly with hail, expected in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Tonight it will be mainly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees C inland and on the coast and 11 C on higher ground.

Tomorrow initially it will be mainly fine but after noon, increased cloud is expected to give isolated showers and or storms, mainly in the mountains and inland, with the possibility of hail.

The temperature will rise to around 30 C inland, on the south and the eastern coasts, around 28 C on the rest of the coast and 22 C in the mountains.

On Monday it will be partly cloudy and local rain and isolated storms are expected after noon.

On Tuesday, it will be mainly cloudy, with local rain and isolated storms.

On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy, with local rain and isolated storms.

The temperature will gradually drop to below average for time of year.