Isolated showers and storms expected in coming days

An unstable aerial mass is affecting the area.

Cloud, which will gather in the afternoon, will give isolated showers and storms in the mountains, inland and the southern and eastern coast. Hail may accompany the storms.

Tonight it will be mainly clear, with some light fog and low cloud. The temperature will drop to around 16 degrees C inland, around 17 C on the western and northern coast, around 18 C on the rest of the coasts and around 11 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow in the morning it will be mainly fine, but cloud will develop and after noon, isolated showers and storms are expected in the mountains, inland and possibly on the southern coastal areas. There may be hail too.

The temperature will reach 30 C inland, around 29 C on the southern and eastern coast, around 28 C on the remaining coastal areas and around 22 C on higher ground.

On Tuesday, it will be initially fine, with local increased cloud, which on the coast may give isolated showers or storms. After noon clouds are expected to give local rain and isolated storms.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be partly cloudy and at times cloudy, with local rain and isolated storms. The temperature will drop on Tuesday, mainly inland and in the mountains, to reach average for time of year.

On Wednesday the temperature will drop even further, below the average for time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains.

On Thursday no significant change is expected in temperatures.