Menu
International

Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states

August 4, 2019 at 12:36pm
Edited by

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors onboard of the tanker had been detained.

“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying.

“It carried 700,000 litres of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.”

Last month, Iran seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations and allowed a second one to proceed after issuing a warning.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the West after Iranian commandos seized the British-flagged tanker, which came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

Describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz as illegal, Britain has rejected the idea that it could release the Iranian tanker in exchange for the British-flagged vessel seized by the IRGC.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
August 4, 2019

EU must change its negotiating terms for Brexit, says British Brexit minister

George Pirishis
International
August 4, 2019

Mass shooting in Ohio this time

George Pirishis
International
August 4, 2019

Texas police seek clues to explain Walmart shooting that killed 20

Bouli Hadjioannou