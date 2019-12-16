IPC: 280 compensation applications for property with Famagusta fenced area

A total of 280 Greek Cypriots have filed an application before the Immovable Property Commission set up in the breakaway north for compensation of property within the fenced area of Turkish-held Famagusta.
This is what the Commission’s president Ayfer Erkmen told Kibris paper in an interview over the weekend.
Erkmen also said that 203 applications filed and reviewed since 2014 have yet to be compensated. And that the total amount of pending compensation amounts to some €120 million.
To date, a total of 6,629 applications have been filed, of which 1,203 were reviewed and compensation was settled. Another 195 applications have either been rejected or not examined for various reasons.
The Commission was officially set up in March 2006.
