Investigations into car theft, which was set alight, continue

Investigations continue today into the theft of a car, stolen on Saturday night outside the house of its owner. The car was in turn found on the Pafos-Limassol motorway, near Petra tou Romiou exit, in flames.
The car belongs to a woman, working in hotel. Early on Sunday morning police were informed by the driver of a car on the motorway about a burning car, near Petra tou Romiou exit.
Fire engines rushed to the scene, but the car was completely destroyed.
The owner of the car was notified by the police and investigations into the theft continue on the basis of evidence found and witnesses’ accounts.