Investigations in “police” for FETO links intensify- T/C media

“Authorities” in the occupied north have launched an investigation against four “police staff” for alleged links with the Fethullah Gulen Organisation (FETO), Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika reported on Thursday.

The paper writes that “police” have contacted “prime minister” Tufan Erhurman for a statement on the cases.

It also adds that an investigation against 83 other “police staff” is in the works and points out that the accused “officers” are under inquiry without a “court order”.

The “police officers” face the danger of being fired, Afrika writes.

On the same issue, Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen reports that 200 “police staff” have been called in to be interviewed for links with FETO.

So far, six of them were discharged from their duties and were removed from the force. Among them are three “police officers”, one “sergeant” and two “enlisted policemen,” according to Yeni Duzen.

The “police” has also suspended all their “bank accounts” and has frozen their assets. All six “suspects” will be arrested very soon and will be sent to “court,” Yeni Duzen writes.

Turkey blames US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for an attempted coup on July, 15 2016, against President Erdogan, in which 240 people, most of them unarmed civilians were killed.

Turkish authorities have carried out a widespread crackdown on his suspected supporters, detaining some 160,000 people, including academics, soldiers and civil servants.

Of those, 77,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during trial, according to the interior minister.

Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the scope of the purges, saying Erdogan had used the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

