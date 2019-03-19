Investigation into occupied north “police” for Gulen links

Authorities in the occupied north have launched an investigation into alleged links of the Fetullah Gulen Organisation (FETO) inside the “police” force, Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika reported on Tuesday.

Investigations against “a huge number of police staff” for allegedly having links with FETO, which is accused of orchestrating the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, have been launched, the paper reports.

According to Afrika, even people “who attended picnics and meetings” organised by FETO in the past are under investigation.

The accused officers face the danger of being fired from the jobs, without a “court order,” Afrika writes.

Erdogan’s vendetta with FETO has been transferred to the Turkish Cypriot community, the paper comments.

Turkey blames U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for an attempted coup on July, 15 2016, against President Erdogan, in which 240 people, most of them unarmed civilians were killed.

Turkish authorities have carried out a widespread crackdown on his suspected supporters, detaining some 160,000 people, including academics, soldiers and civil servants.

Of those, 77,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during trial, according to the interior minister.

Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the scope of the purges, saying Erdogan had used the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

