Intoxicated woman driver with two children in car causes accident

A woman driver who tested nearly five times over the limit collided into another vehicle in Larnaca on Friday. With her in the car were her two young children who have been taken into the care of social services until she is in a position to look after them, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the accident occurred at 1 pm on Nicodemou Mylona Street in Larnaca. Traffic police who went to the scene found that the woman, a European national aged 35, smelled strongly of alcohol. She underwent an initial breathalyser with a reading of 91 ml. The second breathalyser test at traffic police HQ gave a result of 100 ml. The legal limit is 22 ml.

With the woman in the car was a baby and a one and a half year old infant. The social services were called in to care for the children until the mother is in a condition to do so.

The case is expected to go to court on Monday.

Read more