Intoxicated woman attacks police officer in Paphos

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos after attacking a police officer.
Traffic police had spotted the woman’s car and suspected that she was driving under the influence of alcohol and signaled the driver to stop by the roadside.
According to the police, the 38-year-old woman did not cooperate and started threatening and swearing at the officers, physically attacking one of them.
The 38-year-old did not have any identification documents and was placed under arrest.
Before being released she was charged for drinking and driving, disorderly conduct, public swearing and violent behavior.