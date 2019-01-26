Menu
Local

Intoxicated woman attacks police officer in Paphos

January 26, 2019 at 6:31pm
Edited by

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos after attacking a police officer.

Traffic police had spotted the woman’s car and suspected that she was driving under the influence of alcohol and signaled the driver to stop by the roadside.

According to the police, the 38-year-old woman did not cooperate and started threatening and swearing at the officers, physically attacking one of them.

The 38-year-old did not have any identification documents and was placed under arrest.

Before being released she was charged for drinking and driving, disorderly conduct, public swearing and violent behavior.

You May Also Like

Local
January 26, 2019

Gay couple still at large in baby ‘sale’ case

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
January 26, 2019

Government comments on Çavuşoğlu’s remarks and the Prespes agreement

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
January 26, 2019

Suspects for Limassol murder ‘loaded with money and drugs’

Andreas Nicolaides