Interpol: Combating pharmaceutical crime

At least 11% of medical products sold online are counterfeit and all regions of the world are affected, Interpol has said as it warned consumers to be on alert and not buy medicines on social network pages or mobile devices applications.

Interpol’s Operation Pangea is a well-established international effort to disrupt the online sale of counterfeit and illicit health products. Just as importantly, Pangea works to raise awareness of the risks associated with buying medicines from unregulated websites, Interpol said..

Since its launch in 2008, the Operation has removed more than 105 million units (pills, ampoules, sachets, bottles and so on) from circulation and made more than 3,000 arrests.

In other words, the combined efforts of police, customs, regulatory bodies and private sector companies have prevented potentially dangerous medicines from reaching unsuspecting consumers, and have dismantled a number of illegal networks behind these crimes.