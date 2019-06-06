International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2019

The organisers of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama: the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Cyprus Centre of the International Theatre Institute and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, announce the program of this year’s Festival.
In this year’s twenty-third edition, six theatrical groups were selected by the selection committee, for the presentation of performances, at the Ancient Odeon of Pafos, the Ancient Theater of Kourion and the Skali Amphitheater in Aglantzia, from 28 June to 27 July 2019.
https://www.greekdramafest.com/
From Friday, June 28, 2019
To Saturday, July 27, 2019
Region : LEFKOSIA, LEMESOS, PAFOS