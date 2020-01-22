Interior Minister, NGO exchange views on unaccompanied minors

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Wednesday visited the “Hope for Children” CRC Policy Centre and exchanged views with directors there on how best to tackle the challenge of unaccompanied minors in Cyprus.

“The Minister of the Interior and his associates were briefed on personalised services and educational programmes provided to children who are there at the Centre, as well as on other programmes provided by the Organisation,” an announcement by the NGO said.

“All present (at the meeting) exchanged views on the challenge of supporting and integrating unaccompanied children, and they also tabled proposals that would positively contribute towards resolving existing difficulties,” it added.

The shelter in Nicosia is funded by the Ministry of the Interior, specifically from the European Funds Unit with which “Hope For Children” recently signed a grant agreement to co-finance the project “Open Reception Centre for Unaccompanied Minors”.

