Interest in development of film studios in Cyprus  

Cyprus’ audio-visual industry seems to be gaining momentum and after its Film Incentive Scheme already attracted two world-class cinema productions interest is now expressed by foreign companies for the development of film studios as well.

So far, at least one company – based in South Africa – has submitted such interest before the authorities. And it went as far as to also commit itself to attracting film shootings in Cyprus, according to informed sources.

One source also said that interest for the development of film studios is also expressed from well-known companies which are active in Europe since they consider the Scheme’s incentives to be an alternative option.

However, the recent launch of Cyprus’ film industry through the shooting of Si-fi film ‘Jiu Jitsu’ starring Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage has indicated that lack of special studios could be a major problem and a disincentive for the attraction of other world-class films.

Because, the inconvenience of transferring special shooting equipment from other countries to Cyprus is vast, and so is the cost for production companies.

Nonetheless, the overall assessment of the state of play in Cyprus by producers and actors of ‘Jiu Jitsu’ seems to be very positive. They have already said they are considering shooting more films on the Mediterranean island – one of which is called the “Man of War”.

From an economic point of view, however, the interest is directed towards the final outcome of negotiations between the producers and the government concerning reimbursements to be made upon completion of the filming.

The Scheme offers tax rebates and credit, with the most attractive incentive being a maximum 35% reimbursement for nearly all expenses made in Cyprus.

KPMG is preparing the documents on behalf of the producers, while PwC is assigned with those of the government, according to insiders.

