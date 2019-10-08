Interactive performance ‘Phoenix’ to be staged at ‘The Roof” of BoC’s Cultural Foundation

The balcony with the best view of old Nicosia, on the roof of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, comes alive for the second time this year with a subversive performance called ‘Phoenix’.

Performing ‘Phoenix’ will be enacttheatre, founded by Marina Makris and Elena Kallinikou. The theatrical group is involved in the creation of inventive and creative theatre, and with their performance ‘Phoenix’ will lead and guide us on the roof

In collaboration with Androula Kafa in the musical part(music), ‘Phoenix’ aims to fire up our imagination as well as bring to life the premises and every participant, engaging them in the here and now. It will energize the building of the Cultural Foundation as well as the surrounding city, taking advantage of the central location in Nicosia. The roof will function like an observatory, with the script describing at length all the surrounding sights – sky, sun, clouds, birds, churches, flags, mountains, water tanks, etc.

Performers:

Concept/Idea/Script: Elena Kallinikou, Marina Makri

Music: Androula Kafa

Dates: 18-21 October

Time: 17:30

Location: Roof of Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromeni Street, Nicosia

Entrance fee €5.

* Seats are limited so please pre-book by calling 22 128175.

For further information call 22 128157.

On the evenings of the performances, the museums of the Foundation and the exhibition “1940 | Faces and Images. Cyprus – Greece” of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will remain open until midnight.

Based in Cyprus, enacttheatre is a theatre group founded in 2014 by Marina Makris and Elena Kallinikou, the core members.

Depending on the needs of any given production, the group will often invite guest artists to perform, as it aims to work with and to create alongside artists from various disciplines.

For the most part enacttheatre mainly produces and performs devised theatre, but also organises workshops and seminars (seminar on stage writing in collaboration with Giorgos Valais, 2016).

The group’s productions have featured in Cyprus and Athens at art festivals like Buffer Fringe Nicosia, PopUp Festival, TEDxLimassol, Songs of my Neighbours, and The Performance Shop by Lia Haraki.

Their performance ‘The Dust is Expected to Retreat by Tomorrow’ (2016) toured for two years across the island and represented Cyprus at the BJCEM Mediterranea 18 Young Artists Biennale, while their project ‘fly On Air’ (2018) toured Nicosia and Thessaloniki.

Their performance ‘Date Time Location’ (2017), created in collaboration with performance artist Dimitris Chimonas, was selected to feature at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale and at UKYA City Takeover in Nottingham in 2019. The group’s latest productions are ‘The Residents’ (2019) and the ‘Fail Again Fail Better’ (2019).

Both were presented in Limassol, while the latter will be coming to Nicosia soon.