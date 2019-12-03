Interactive exhibition “Water at the heart of science”

The French Institute of Cyprus is hosting the exhibition “Water at the heart of science”, created by Center-Sciences, CCSTI of the Center-Val de Loire Region in partnership with the IRD (Research Institute for Development) and the French Institute, from Thursday, November 21 to Friday, December 20, 2019. This exhibition is composed of 16 panels in English and 12 interactive modules with explanations in French and English and complemented by an interactive water filtration module produced and loaned by the Cyprus Institute.
The water issue is one of the 21st century’s greatest challenges. Abundant but unequally distributed on Earth, this resource is today threatened by climate change and the dangers of overuse. Improving access to water, which is still suffering from glaring disparities, is one of the Millennium Development Goals.
From Lake Chad to the Mekong, from the Mediterranean basin to the valleys of the Andes, the exhibition Water at the Heart of Science presents some of the major projects in water research. Richly illustrated and educational, it gives more insight into the key role that research has to play in the sustainable management of water as a vital, indispensable resource for development.
The exhibition will be open to the public from Thursday, November 21 to Friday, December 20, 2019, every day from Monday to Thursday from 9h to 18h and Friday from 9h to 14h, at the French Institute of Cyprus (59 Strovolos Avenue, 2018 Strovolos).
When
From: Wednesday, November 20
Until: Friday, December 20
Where
Institut Français de Chypre
59 Strovolos Avenue
Strovolos, Nicosia 2018, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22459333
Cost
Free Entrance
Contact
Institut français de Chypre