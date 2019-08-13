Installation of submerged bins begins along Mackenzie in Larnaca

Submerged bins are being installed along the beachfront of Mackenzie in Larnaca. The project there should be completed by the end of August, with neighbouring Piale Pasha next in line for September.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras told CNA that work to construct and install the submerged bins began recently, in the framework of the programme to reduce municipal solid waste from coastal hotels and other units producing waste in bulk, in the Larnaca district.

The programme is being implemented by Larnaca Municipality and the Department of Environment of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Vyras noted that the bins will be placed at 16 points along the Larnaca coast, namely Mackenzie, Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue and Phinikoudes.

A total of 64 bins will be installed at a total cost of around €1.5 million.

According to the Mayor, this amount includes two large garbage collection vehicles equipped with a crane to lift the submerged bins, two lorries for skip containers and prunings, 25 small paper compressors installed in restaurants and supermarkets, 19 large compressors for paper and PMD, and a pruning shredder.

“Larnaca Municipality will implement the project for five years and the agreement with the Department of Environment is that with the completion of this timeframe the equipment will remain with the Municipality for use. Also, every three months Larnaca Municipality will submit a report to the Department of Environment with the results of recycling, since the amount of materials to be gathered will be weighed and recorded,” he said.

Vyras added that operations would be carried out in a way that would minimise any disturbance, taking into consideration the safety of visitors and traffic in the area.

Replying to questions, Vyras noted that the installation of the submerged bins would solve aesthetic and stench problems, caused by the existing large green bins, especially during the Summer months.

Furthermore, the volume of recyclable materials collected from coastal recreation centres and hotels would be increased, due to the sorting of solid waste at the source.

In conclusion, Vyras said the Larnaca Municipality demonstrates great sensitivity to environmental issues and participates in many recycling programmes, including actions to reduce waste, save energy and use renewable energy sources.

