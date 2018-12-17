Harmonised inflation at 1.6% in November

The Harmonised Price Index increased by 1.6% in November, compared to the same month of 2017, while compared to October of 2018 it decreased by 1.5%, the Statistical Service announced on Monday.
Between January-November 2018 the HICP increased by 0.8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The Statistical Service said that compared with the index of November 2017, the largest change was in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 13.7%.
Compared with October 2018, the largest change was recorded in restaurants and hotels, with -5.3%.
Between January – November 2018, the largest change was noted in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 5.1%, compared with the same period of 2017.
In terms of the economic origin, the largest annual change was observed in energy with a 14.4%, whereas the biggest monthly change was in services with -3,2%.
