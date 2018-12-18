Cyprus, UK sign protocol amending double tax agreement

A protocol for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and on capital gains and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance was signed in Nicosia on Wednesday between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom, the Finance Ministry said.
The agreement was signed by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and British High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie.
The signed protocol introduces a grandfathering period for the calendar years ending on or before December 31, 2024 as relates to persons whose pension was subject to tax in Cyprus.