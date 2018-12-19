Menu
Economy

Cyprus trade deficit declines to €3.05 billion

Cyprus trade deficit declined to €3.05 billion for the period of January – September 2018, as export growth surpassed imports, data released by the Statistical Service show.

The island’s trade deficit declined by 5.6% to €3,049.5 million in January-September 2018 compared to €3,231.9 ml in the respective period of 2017.

Total imports in January-September 2018 rose by 18.5% to €6,586.8 ml as compared to €5,556.6 ml in January-September 2017.

Total exports (covering total exports to third countries and to EU Member States) in January-September 2018 spiked by 45.3% to €3,537.3 ml compared to €2,324.8 ml in January-September 2017.

According to Cystat, total exports of domestically produced goods, excluding stores and provisions, in January – September 2018 were €1,255.8 ml compared to €904.0 ml in January – September 2017.

Total domestic exports of industrial products in January – September 2018 were €1,172.9 ml compared to €808.0 ml in January – September 2017.

Total domestic exports of agricultural products in January – September 2018 were €75.0 mn compared to €81.9 ml in January – September 2017, Cystat added.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
December 19, 2018

Cyprus, UK sign protocol amending double tax agreement

Bouli Hadjioannou
Economy
December 18, 2018

EU agrees bad-loan rules, stricter provisioning schedule

Bouli Hadjioannou
Economy
December 17, 2018

Harmonised inflation at 1.6% in November

Bouli Hadjioannou