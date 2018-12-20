Menu
Business

VW says diesel scandal cleanup to cost 2 bln euro in 2019 – paper

December 22, 2018 at 4:56pm
Edited by

Volkswagen’s cleanup of a diesel cheating scandal will cost it 5.5 billion euros ($6.25 bln) in 2018 and around 2 billion euros in 2019, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter told German weekly Boersen-Zeitung.

Since 2015, the German car making group has paid more than 27 billion euros to settle investor and consumer lawsuits as well as regulatory fines and remedies tied to resolving excessive emissions levels in its diesel cars.

In 2020 Volkswagen Group will see costs of about 1 billion euros related to emissions cheating, Witter told the paper.

VW is sticking to plans for listing its trucks business in 2019 and continues to see growth potential in China, the world’s largest car market, Witter said. ($1 = 0.8797 euros)

REUTERS

You May Also Like

Business
December 20, 2018

Industrial turnover presents significant increase in September

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Business
December 20, 2018

Construction activity increases 20.7% in 2016

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Business
December 20, 2018

Cyprus 37th in Forbes’ best countries for business list

Stelios Marathovouniotis