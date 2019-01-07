Menu
Business

Tourism revenue up 6% in October

January 7, 2019 at 3:31pm
Revenue from tourism rose to €293.8 m in October 2018, up 6% over the corresponding month the previous year, the Cyprus statistical service said on Monday.

For the first 10 months of 2018, revenue rose 2.7% to total €2.5623 b from  €2.4938 b in the corresponding period of 2017.

Expenditure per person reached €677.60 in October, slipping 0.5% from €681.05 in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Expenditure per person/per day compared to October 2017 recorded an increase of 4.0% (from €73.23 to €76.13).

The average length of stay fell by 4.3%, from 9.3 days in October 2017 to 8.9 days in October 2018.

Expenditure per person from January to October 2018 reached €697.54 compared to €731.63 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 4.7%.

Expenditure per person/per day in the first ten months of 2018 was down by 1.5%, compared to the same period of 2017, from €77.01 to €75.82.

(Cyprus News Agency)

 

Perdios: Impact of Brexit on tourism to become known in March

