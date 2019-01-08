New call for applications at IDEA

IDEA innovation centre and incubator-accelerator for Startup companies is accepting applications from young aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to transform their innovative idea into a viable business.

IDEA is a non-profit organisation and aims to create successful startups, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and put Cyprus higher on the innovation map.

Startups joining the 4th nine-month cycle of IDEA, will benefit from:

€12,000 seed capital from the Bank of Cyprus

Business creation training & mentoring from industry experts

Specialised mentoring in Financial Technology – fintech – and cultural/art proposals

Consultation in legal, accounting, ICT & Marketing areas

Business development opportunities, networking, access to investors

Fully equipped office space

Enthusiastic in-house staff, nurturing in-residence entrepreneurs

Guidance regarding European funding

IDEA non-profit company takes 5% equity from each company towards the continuous support of young entrepreneurs in future cycles.

IDEA targets small teams (2-5 members) with creative and innovative ideas and welcomes applications for all economic sectors, including Financial Technology – Fintech, Culture & Arts Startups, etc., as long as they have prospects for international expansion.

IDEA is supported by the Bank of Cyprus and is a Social Responsibility initiative of the Bank as well as other reputable organisations: CIIM, Innovation / Leo Burnett, CYTA, Lellos P. Demetriades Law Office LLC and Deloitte Cyprus.

IDEA maintains strong connections with the innovation ecosystem in Cyprus and abroad, in Israel and Europe, where frequent visits are made. It also maintain bonds with the diplomatic missions of various states and promotes activities that elevate Cyprus higher on the international innovation map.

Applications are submitted electronically via IDEA’s website. For further information and to view the terms and conditions, please visit www.ideacy.net, tel 22121670 / 22128144 / 22128165 or send an email to [email protected].