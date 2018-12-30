Limassol’s skyscrapers

Limassol is changing, and it will change even more in the next few years with new high rises and multi-storey buildings sprouting up, mainly along the town’s coastal front as the town seeks to attract new residents and businessmen and to revitalise the area, creating a luxurious and lively landscape that is home to high net worth individuals and large companies.
The citizenship-by-investment scheme and other incentives approved in recent years have made Cyprus an attractive destination to attract both businesses and investors.
Some of the buildings have been completed while most are at the stage of construction and pre-sale of apartments and offices. Others await approval from local authorities. However, the plans are there, and all – whether they are homes, offices or shops — offer luxury and comfort, to tenants and to the public. The design and the location of multi-storey buildings capitalise on Limassol’s coastal road and shoreline, creating the sense of being on the sea.
The map shows the location of the high rises and the table the special characteristics of each one.
Oxley Project towers 1,2
Height: 97 m, 105 m
Storeys: 20, 22
Apartments: 251
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Oxley / Planetvision
Zaria Residences Sunset
Height: –
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Zaria
Zaria Residences Sunrise
Height: –
Storeys: 16
Apartments: –
Use: Residential –
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Zaria
The tower at St. Raphael Resort
Height: –
Storeys: 14
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: St Raphael Resort
Four Seasons Residences
Height: –
Storeys: 10
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco
Park Tower at Parklane
Height: –
Storeys: 11
Apartments: 19
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Parklane
Dream Tower
Height: –
Storeys: 27
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Property Gallery Holdings Ltd , HKCY Hotels Ltd
iHome Towers
Height: 87 m and 75 m
Storeys: –
Apartments: 28
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: DTA Group
A-Tower
Height: –
Storeys: 14
Apartments: 38
Use: Residential
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Chr. Athanasiou
Olympic Resort
Height: 35 m
Storeys: 34
Apartments: 180
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Leonetti Co Ltd
Sky Tower
Height: 105 m
Storeys: 23
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Prime Property
Limassol Del Mar
Height: 107 m
Storeys: 27
Apartments: 128
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019 (phase one) και 2020 (phase two)
Development companies: D. Zavos Group, The Leptos Group
The Icon
Height: 125 m
Storeys: 21
Apartments: 54
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Imperio Group
i100
Height: 102 m
Storeys: 23
Apartments: 37
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: DTA Group
Marr Tower
Height: 110 m
Storeys: 25
Apartments: 65
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Marr Group
The Oval
Height: 75 m
Storeys: 16
Apartments –
Use: Commercial
Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco
The Highgate
Height: 78 m
Storeys: 15
Apartments: –
Use: Commercial
Completion of project:
Development companies: Landscope
Total Tower
Height: 103 μ.
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: : 2020
Development companies: PG Economides Properties
Aura
Height: 197 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 137
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Ν/Α
Development companies: Woolworth Properties
The one
Height: 170 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 83
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Beginning of 2019
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers
Olympic Residence
Height: 63 m
Storeys: 20
Apartments:
Use: Commercial and residential
Completion of project: 2012
Development companies: M.G. Olympic Residences
Trilogy Towers
Height: 190 m (west), 165 m (east), 175 m (north)
Storeys: 39 (west), 37 (east), 36 (north)
Apartments: 69 (west), 127 (east) 111(north)
Use: Residential/Mixed
Completion of project: : 2021 (west), 2022 (east), 2023 (north)
Development companies: Cybarco
ARC-SHIP
Height: 62 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: Cyfield Group of Companies
Limassol Landmark
Height: –
Storeys: 28
Apartments: 233 residential units & 14 commercial
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers
Limassol Neo Towers
Height of each tower: 173 m, 148 m, 121 m, 96 m
Storeys of each tower: 43, 38, 31, 25
Apartments: 345 (total)
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2024
Development companies: Pafilia
Neocleous Tower
Height: 84 m
Storeys: 22
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project –
Development companies: A. Neocleous Holdings
Cedar Oasis
Height: 54 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Kip Consulting Ltd
The gallery
Height: 120 m
Storeys: –
Apartments: 120
Use: Mixed
Development companies: Askanis Group
Note: Some information may have changed as the buildings are still at the planning stage
From Forbes Cyprus