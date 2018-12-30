Menu
Limassol’s skyscrapers

January 1, 2019 at 1:26pm
Limassol is changing, and it will change even more in the next few years with new high rises and multi-storey buildings sprouting up, mainly along the town’s coastal front as the town seeks to attract new residents and businessmen and to revitalise the area, creating a luxurious and lively landscape that is home to high net worth individuals and large companies.

The citizenship-by-investment scheme and other incentives approved in recent years have made Cyprus an attractive destination to attract both businesses and investors.

Some of the buildings have been completed while most are at the stage of construction and pre-sale of apartments and offices. Others await approval from local authorities. However, the plans are there, and all – whether they are homes, offices or shops — offer luxury and comfort, to tenants and to the public. The design and the location of multi-storey buildings capitalise on Limassol’s coastal road and shoreline, creating the sense of being on the sea.

The map shows the location of the high rises and the table the special characteristics of each one.

Oxley Project towers 1,2
Height:  97 m, 105 m
Storeys: 20, 22
Apartments: 251
Use: Residential

Completion of project:  2021
Development companies: Oxley / Planetvision

Zaria Residences Sunset
Height:  –
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project:  –
Development companies:  Zaria

Zaria Residences Sunrise
Height: –
Storeys: 16
Apartments: –
Use: Residential –
Completion of project:  –
Development companies:  Zaria

The tower at St. Raphael Resort
Height:  –
Storeys: 14
Apartments:  –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: St Raphael Resort

Four Seasons Residences
Height: –
Storeys: 10
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco

Park Tower at Parklane
Height:  –
Storeys: 11
Apartments:  19
Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Parklane

Dream Tower
Height:  –
Storeys: 27
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Property Gallery Holdings Ltd , HKCY Hotels Ltd

iHome Towers
Height:  87 m and 75 m

Storeys:  –
Apartments: 28
Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: DTA Group

 

A-Tower
Height: –
Storeys: 14
Apartments:  38
Use: Residential
Completion of project:  –
Development companies: Chr. Athanasiou

Olympic Resort
Height: 35 m
Storeys:  34
Apartments:  180
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies:  Leonetti Co Ltd

Sky Tower
Height:  105 m
Storeys: 23
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Prime Property

Limassol Del Mar
Height: 107 m
Storeys: 27
Apartments: 128
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019 (phase one) και 2020 (phase two)
Development companies: D. Zavos Group, The Leptos Group

The Icon
Height: 125 m
Storeys: 21
Apartments: 54
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Imperio Group

i100
Height: 102 m

Storeys: 23
Apartments: 37
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: DTA Group

Marr Tower
Height: 110 m
Storeys: 25
Apartments: 65
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Marr Group

 

The Oval
Height: 75 m
Storeys: 16
Apartments –
Use: Commercial

Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco

The Highgate
Height:  78 m
Storeys: 15
Apartments: –
Use: Commercial

Completion of project:
Development companies:  Landscope

Total Tower
Height: 103 μ.
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: :  2020
Development companies: PG Economides Properties

Aura
Height: 197 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 137
Use: Residential
Completion of project:  Ν/Α
Development companies: Woolworth Properties

The one
Height: 170 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 83
Use: Residential
Completion of project:  Beginning of 2019
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

 

Olympic Residence     
Height: 63 m
Storeys: 20
Apartments:
Use: Commercial and residential
Completion of project: 2012
Development companies: M.G. Olympic Residences

Trilogy Towers
Height: 190 m (west), 165 m (east), 175 m (north)
Storeys: 39 (west), 37 (east), 36 (north)
Apartments: 69 (west), 127 (east) 111(north)
Use: Residential/Mixed
Completion of project: : 2021 (west), 2022 (east), 2023 (north)
Development companies: Cybarco

ARC-SHIP
Height: 62 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: Cyfield Group of Companies

Limassol Landmark
Height:  –
Storeys:  28
Apartments:  233 residential units & 14 commercial
Use: Mixed

Completion of project:  –
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

Limassol Neo Towers
Height of each tower: 173 m, 148 m, 121 m, 96 m
Storeys of each tower: 43, 38, 31, 25
Apartments: 345 (total)
Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2024
Development companies: Pafilia

Neocleous Tower
Height:  84 m
Storeys: 22
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project –
Development companies:  A. Neocleous Holdings

Cedar Oasis
Height: 54 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments:  –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Kip Consulting Ltd

The gallery
Height: 120 m
Storeys: –
Apartments: 120
Use: Mixed
Development companies: Askanis Group

Note: Some information may have changed as the buildings are still at the planning stage

 

From Forbes Cyprus

