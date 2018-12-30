Limassol’s skyscrapers

Limassol is changing, and it will change even more in the next few years with new high rises and multi-storey buildings sprouting up, mainly along the town’s coastal front as the town seeks to attract new residents and businessmen and to revitalise the area, creating a luxurious and lively landscape that is home to high net worth individuals and large companies.

The citizenship-by-investment scheme and other incentives approved in recent years have made Cyprus an attractive destination to attract both businesses and investors.

Some of the buildings have been completed while most are at the stage of construction and pre-sale of apartments and offices. Others await approval from local authorities. However, the plans are there, and all – whether they are homes, offices or shops — offer luxury and comfort, to tenants and to the public. The design and the location of multi-storey buildings capitalise on Limassol’s coastal road and shoreline, creating the sense of being on the sea.

The map shows the location of the high rises and the table the special characteristics of each one.

Oxley Project towers 1,2

Height: 97 m, 105 m

Storeys: 20, 22

Apartments: 251

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2021

Development companies: Oxley / Planetvision

Zaria Residences Sunset

Height: –

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Zaria

Zaria Residences Sunrise

Height: –

Storeys: 16

Apartments: –

Use: Residential –

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Zaria

The tower at St. Raphael Resort

Height: –

Storeys: 14

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: St Raphael Resort

Four Seasons Residences

Height: –

Storeys: 10

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2017

Development companies: Cybarco

Park Tower at Parklane

Height: –

Storeys: 11

Apartments: 19

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: Parklane

Dream Tower

Height: –

Storeys: 27

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2021

Development companies: Property Gallery Holdings Ltd , HKCY Hotels Ltd

iHome Towers

Height: 87 m and 75 m

Storeys: –

Apartments: 28

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2018

Development companies: DTA Group

A-Tower

Height: –

Storeys: 14

Apartments: 38

Use: Residential

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Chr. Athanasiou

Olympic Resort

Height: 35 m

Storeys: 34

Apartments: 180

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2021

Development companies: Leonetti Co Ltd

Sky Tower

Height: 105 m

Storeys: 23

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: Prime Property

Limassol Del Mar

Height: 107 m

Storeys: 27

Apartments: 128

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019 (phase one) και 2020 (phase two)

Development companies: D. Zavos Group, The Leptos Group

The Icon

Height: 125 m

Storeys: 21

Apartments: 54

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: Imperio Group

i100

Height: 102 m

Storeys: 23

Apartments: 37

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: DTA Group

Marr Tower

Height: 110 m

Storeys: 25

Apartments: 65

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: Marr Group

The Oval

Height: 75 m

Storeys: 16

Apartments –

Use: Commercial

Completion of project: 2017

Development companies: Cybarco

The Highgate

Height: 78 m

Storeys: 15

Apartments: –

Use: Commercial

Completion of project:

Development companies: Landscope

Total Tower

Height: 103 μ.

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: : 2020

Development companies: PG Economides Properties

Aura

Height: 197 m

Storeys: 37

Apartments: 137

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Ν/Α

Development companies: Woolworth Properties

The one

Height: 170 m

Storeys: 37

Apartments: 83

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Beginning of 2019

Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

Olympic Residence

Height: 63 m

Storeys: 20

Apartments:

Use: Commercial and residential

Completion of project: 2012

Development companies: M.G. Olympic Residences

Trilogy Towers

Height: 190 m (west), 165 m (east), 175 m (north)

Storeys: 39 (west), 37 (east), 36 (north)

Apartments: 69 (west), 127 (east) 111(north)

Use: Residential/Mixed

Completion of project: : 2021 (west), 2022 (east), 2023 (north)

Development companies: Cybarco

ARC-SHIP

Height: 62 m

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2018

Development companies: Cyfield Group of Companies

Limassol Landmark

Height: –

Storeys: 28

Apartments: 233 residential units & 14 commercial

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

Limassol Neo Towers

Height of each tower: 173 m, 148 m, 121 m, 96 m

Storeys of each tower: 43, 38, 31, 25

Apartments: 345 (total)

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2024

Development companies: Pafilia

Neocleous Tower

Height: 84 m

Storeys: 22

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project –

Development companies: A. Neocleous Holdings

Cedar Oasis

Height: 54 m

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: Kip Consulting Ltd

The gallery

Height: 120 m

Storeys: –

Apartments: 120

Use: Mixed

Development companies: Askanis Group

Note: Some information may have changed as the buildings are still at the planning stage

From Forbes Cyprus