Limassol’s 28 skyscrapers (facts+figures)

By Forbes Cyprus
Limassol is changing, and it will change even more in the next few years with new high rises and multi-storey buildings sprouting up, mainly along the town’s coastal front.
Forbes Cyprus compiled a list of facts and figures of the city’s existing and planned skyscrapers.
Note: Some information may have changed as some of the buildings are still at the plannings stage.
OXLEY PROJECT TOWERS 1,2
Height: 97 m, 105 m
Storeys: 20, 22
Apartments: 251
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2012
Development companies: Oxley/Planetvision
ZARIA RESIDENCES SUNSET
Height: –
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Development
Development companies: Zaria
ZARIA RESIDENCES SUNRISE
Height: –
Storeys: 16
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Development
Development companies: Zaria
THE TOWER AT ST. RAPHAEL RESORT
Height: –
Storeys: 14
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: St. Raphael Resort
FOUR SEASONS RESIDENCES
Height: –
Storeys: 10
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco
PARK TOWER AT PARKLANE
Height: –
Storeys: 11
Apartments: 19
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Parklane
Dream Tower
Height: –
Storeys: 27
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Property Gallaery, Holdings Ltd, HKCY Hotels Ltd
iHome TOWERS
Height: 87 m and 75 m
Storeys: –
Apartments: 38
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: DTA Group
A-TOWER
Height: –
Storeys: 14
Apartments: 38
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Development
Development companies: Chr. Athanasiou
OLYMPIC RESORT
Height: 35 m
Storeys: 34
Apartments: 180
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2021
Development companies: Leonetti Co Ltd
SKY TOWER
Height: 105 m
Storeys: 23
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: Development
Development companies: Prime Property
LIMASSOL DEL MAR
Height: 107 m
Storeys: 27
Apartments: 128
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019 (phase one) and 2020 (phase two)
Development companies: D. Zavos Group, The Leptos Group
THE ICON
Height: 125 m
Storeys: 21
Apartments: 54
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Imperio Group
i100
Height: 102 m
Storeys: 23
Apartments: 37
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: DTA Group
MARR TOWER
Height: 110 m
Storeys: 25
Apartments: 65
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: Marr Group
THE OVAL
Height: 75 m
Storeys: 16
Apartments: –
Use: Commercial
Completion of project: 2017
Development companies: Cybarco
THE HIGHGATE
Height: 78 m
Storeys: 15
Apartments: –
Use: Commercial
Completion of project: Development
Development companies: Landscope
TOTAL TOWER
Height: 103 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2020
Development companies: PG Economides Properties
AURA
Height: 197 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 137
Use: Residential
Completion of project: N/A
Development companies: Woolworth Properties
THE ONE
Height: 170 m
Storeys: 37
Apartments: 83
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers
OLYMPIC RESIDENCE
Height: 63 m
Storeys: 20
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2012
Development companies: M.G. Olympic Residences
TRILOGY TOWERS
Height: 190 m (west), 165 m (east), 175 m (north)
Storeys: 39 (west), 37 (east), 36 (north)
Apartments: 69 (west), 127 (east), 111 (north)
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2021 (west), 2022 (east), 2023 (north)
Development companies: Cybarco
ARC-SHIP
Height: 62 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2018
Development companies: Cyfield Group of Companies
LIMASSOL LANDMARK
Height: –
Storeys: 28
Apartments: 233 residential units & 14 commercial
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers
LIMASSOL NEO TOWERS
Height: 173 m, 148 m, 121 m, 96 m
Storeys: 43, 38, 31, 25
Apartments: 345 (total)
Use: Residential
Completion of project: 2024
Development companies: Pafilia
NEOCLEOUS TOWER
Height: 84 m
Storeys: 22
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: –
Development companies: A. Neocleous Holdings
CEDAR OASIS
Height: 54 m
Storeys: 18
Apartments: –
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: 2019
Development companies: Kip Consulting Ltd
THE GALLERY
Height: 120 m
Storeys: –
Apartments: 120
Use: Mixed
Completion of project: –
Development companies: Askanis Group
Read more: