Limassol’s 28 skyscrapers (facts+figures)

January 2, 2019 at 4:01pm

By Forbes Cyprus

Limassol is changing, and it will change even more in the next few years with new high rises and multi-storey buildings sprouting up, mainly along the town’s coastal front.

Forbes Cyprus compiled a list of facts and figures of the city’s existing and planned skyscrapers.

Note: Some information may have changed as some of the buildings are still at the plannings stage.

OXLEY PROJECT TOWERS 1,2

Height: 97 m, 105 m

Storeys: 20, 22

Apartments: 251

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2012

Development companies: Oxley/Planetvision

ZARIA RESIDENCES SUNSET

Height: –

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Development

Development companies: Zaria

ZARIA RESIDENCES SUNRISE

Height: –

Storeys: 16

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Development

Development companies: Zaria

THE TOWER AT ST. RAPHAEL RESORT

Height: –

Storeys: 14

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: St. Raphael Resort

FOUR SEASONS RESIDENCES

Height: –

Storeys: 10

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2017

Development companies: Cybarco

PARK TOWER AT PARKLANE

Height: –

Storeys: 11

Apartments: 19

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: Parklane

Dream Tower

Height: –

Storeys: 27

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2021

Development companies: Property Gallaery, Holdings Ltd, HKCY Hotels Ltd

iHome TOWERS

Height: 87 m and 75 m

Storeys: –

Apartments: 38

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2018

Development companies: DTA Group

A-TOWER

Height: –

Storeys: 14

Apartments: 38

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Development

Development companies: Chr. Athanasiou

OLYMPIC RESORT

Height: 35 m

Storeys: 34

Apartments: 180

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2021

Development companies: Leonetti Co Ltd

SKY TOWER

Height: 105 m

Storeys: 23

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: Development

Development companies: Prime Property

LIMASSOL DEL MAR

Height: 107 m

Storeys: 27

Apartments: 128

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019 (phase one) and 2020 (phase two)

Development companies: D. Zavos Group, The Leptos Group

THE ICON

Height: 125 m

Storeys: 21

Apartments: 54

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: Imperio Group

i100

Height: 102 m

Storeys: 23

Apartments: 37

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: DTA Group

MARR TOWER

Height: 110 m

Storeys: 25

Apartments: 65

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: Marr Group

THE OVAL

Height: 75 m

Storeys: 16

Apartments: –

Use: Commercial

Completion of project: 2017

Development companies: Cybarco

THE HIGHGATE

Height: 78 m

Storeys: 15

Apartments: –

Use: Commercial

Completion of project: Development

Development companies: Landscope

TOTAL TOWER

Height: 103 m

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2020

Development companies: PG Economides Properties

AURA

Height: 197 m

Storeys: 37

Apartments: 137

Use: Residential

Completion of project: N/A

Development companies: Woolworth Properties

THE ONE

Height: 170 m

Storeys: 37

Apartments: 83

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

OLYMPIC RESIDENCE

Height: 63 m

Storeys: 20

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2012

Development companies: M.G. Olympic Residences

TRILOGY TOWERS

Height: 190 m (west), 165 m (east), 175 m (north)

Storeys: 39 (west), 37 (east), 36 (north)

Apartments: 69 (west), 127 (east), 111 (north)

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2021 (west), 2022 (east), 2023 (north)

Development companies: Cybarco

ARC-SHIP

Height: 62 m

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2018

Development companies: Cyfield Group of Companies

LIMASSOL LANDMARK

Height: –

Storeys: 28

Apartments: 233 residential units & 14 commercial

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Pafilia Property Developers

LIMASSOL NEO TOWERS

Height: 173 m, 148 m, 121 m, 96 m

Storeys: 43, 38, 31, 25

Apartments: 345 (total)

Use: Residential

Completion of project: 2024

Development companies: Pafilia

NEOCLEOUS TOWER

Height: 84 m

Storeys: 22

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: –

Development companies: A. Neocleous Holdings

CEDAR OASIS

Height: 54 m

Storeys: 18

Apartments: –

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: 2019

Development companies: Kip Consulting Ltd

THE GALLERY

Height: 120 m

Storeys: –

Apartments: 120

Use: Mixed

Completion of project: –

Development companies: Askanis Group

