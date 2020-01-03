Menu
Local

Inmates, prison staff deliver gifts to Makarios hospital, homes for elderly

January 3, 2020 at 8:51pm
Edited by

Staff and inmates from Nicosia Central Prison brought some Christmas cheer to residents of homes for the elderly and young patients at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia where they handed out gifts, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

It said that the management of the prisons and the inmates’ orchestra and choir had sang carols and played music to children at the hospital as well as to the elderly at various homes for the elderly.

They also distributed cakes and gifts. The management of Nicosia Central Prison also donated  €400 to the children’s clinic at the hospital.

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 3, 2020

CDP invites AKEL to visit Greek and Turkish political parties

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 3, 2020

Foreign Ministry issues guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 3, 2020

Activists rescue and release barn owl back into wild

Bouli Hadjioannou