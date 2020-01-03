Inmates, prison staff deliver gifts to Makarios hospital, homes for elderly

Staff and inmates from Nicosia Central Prison brought some Christmas cheer to residents of homes for the elderly and young patients at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia where they handed out gifts, the Cyprus News Agency reported.
It said that the management of the prisons and the inmates’ orchestra and choir had sang carols and played music to children at the hospital as well as to the elderly at various homes for the elderly.
They also distributed cakes and gifts. The management of Nicosia Central Prison also donated €400 to the children’s clinic at the hospital.