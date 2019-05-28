Initial list of pharmaceuticals available on GHS published

The Health Insurance Organisation has published the provisional list of pharmaceuticals that will be available under the General Health Scheme (GHS) the first phase of which will be implemented on June 1.

There are currently more than 1000 pharmaceuticals on the list and will be updated once pharmaceutical companies inform the HIO that they can make other medicine available.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the deputy general manager of the HIO Athos Tsinintides said that the pharmaceuticals on the list are those currently on sale in the private sector.

Pharmaceuticals used for expensive treatments which beneficiaries currently obtain from state hospitals do not appear on the list and beneficiaries will continue to obtain them from there.

See the full catalogue with the pharmaceuticals here.

The new system will usher in a number of changes.

Changes for patients

Over the counter pharmaceuticals will remain outside the system. This means patients will have to pay for them out of pocket

There will be a prescription fee of €1. Patients who not want the generic pharmaceutical prescribed, can opt to buy a more expensive brand pharmaceutical and cover the difference in price

If there is no generic the GHS will fully cover the brand pharmaceutical

GHS participants will not need to pay anything for medicine administered while in hospital

The GHS will fully cover innovative medicine

The GHS will fully cover the medicine prescribed by a doctor, even if there is a generic

If the doctor is not part of the GHS, patients will have to pay for the medicine

In the event of a chronic illness, doctors can give a prescription valid for six months so as not to inconvenience the patient. However the patient can only collect a month’s supply at a time from the pharmacy.

For pharmacists