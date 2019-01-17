Menu
Economy

Inflation in Cyprus drops to 1.0% in December 2018 from 1.6% in November

January 17, 2019 at 1:23pm

Inflation in Cyprus drops to 1.0% in December 2018, down from 1.6% in November, while a year earlier the same rate was -0.4%, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Meanwhile, the euro area annual inflation rate was 1.6% in December 2018, down from 1.9% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 1.4%. European Union annual inflation was 1.7% in December 2018, down from 2.0% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece and Portugal (both 0.6%) and Denmark (0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (3.3%), Romania (3.0%) and Hungary (2.8%). Compared with November 2018, annual inflation fell in twenty-two Member States, remained stable in three and rose in three.

In December 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.58 percentage points, pp), followed by energy (+0.53 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.34 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.12 pp).

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
January 17, 2019

7.7% increase in tourist arrivals in December 2018

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
January 17, 2019

Production in constructions in Cyprus increases by 7.5% in Q3 2018 compared to Q2

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
January 17, 2019

Hitachi freezes British nuclear project, books $2.8 bln hit

Stelios Marathovouniotis