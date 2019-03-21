Industry spent €24.2m on environmental protection in 2016

Total expenditure for environmental protection activities in industry in 2016 is estimated at €24.2 million, compared to €23.7 million in 2015 and corresponds to 0.13% of GDP, according to a survey carried out by the Statistical Service.
By sector of economic activity, manufacturing industries reported expenditures of €20.3 million, mining and quarrying industries and electricity supply €3.8 million and water treatment and supply enterprises €0.2 million.
In the manufacturing sector, where the largest amount of expenditure was reported, manufacturing of food products accounted for €8.0 million, manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products for €6.4 million, manufacturing of beverages for €1.2 million and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and preparations for €1.1 million.
By environmental domain, expenditure related to the monitoring, treatment and disposal of waste accounted for €9.3 million, the reduction of air emissions for €8.2 million, the treatment of waste water for €6.3 million and other actions such as the abatement of noise and vibrations, the protection of soil and ground water and the protection of natural resources and biodiversity for €0.5 million.