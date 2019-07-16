Menu
Economy

Industry expenditure on environmental protection increases

July 16, 2019 at 1:52pm

Expenditure for environmental protection activities in industry in 2017 recorded an increase compared to 2016.

On the basis of the results of a survey carried out by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the total expenditure for environmental protection activities in industry in 2017 is estimated at €29.8 million, compared to €24.2 million in 2016 and corresponds to 0.15% of the Gross Domestic Product.

By sector of economic activity, the manufacturing industries reported expenditures of €24.7 million, the mining and quarrying industries and electricity supply €4.9 million and the water treatment and supply enterprises €0.2 million. In the manufacturing sector, where the largest amount of expenditure was reported, manufacturing of food products accounted for €8.9 million, manufacturing of other nonmetallic mineral products for €8.4 million, manufacturing of beverages for €1.7 million, manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and preparations for €1.2 million and manufacturing of basic metals for €1.1 million.

By environmental domain, expenditure related to the reduction of air emissions accounted for €10.9 million, the monitoring, treatment and disposal of waste for €9.9 million, the treatment of waste water for €7.1 million and other actions such as the abatement of noise and vibrations, the protection of soil and ground water and the protection of natural resources and biodiversity for €1.9 million.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
July 16, 2019

Steps to extend tourist season

Annie Charalambous
Economy
July 16, 2019

Cyprus GDP growth based on broad development

Annie Charalambous
Economy
July 15, 2019

Euro zone bond yields down, Greece readies for seven-year bond sale

Stelios Marathovouniotis