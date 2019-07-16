Industry expenditure on environmental protection increases

Expenditure for environmental protection activities in industry in 2017 recorded an increase compared to 2016.

On the basis of the results of a survey carried out by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the total expenditure for environmental protection activities in industry in 2017 is estimated at €29.8 million, compared to €24.2 million in 2016 and corresponds to 0.15% of the Gross Domestic Product.

By sector of economic activity, the manufacturing industries reported expenditures of €24.7 million, the mining and quarrying industries and electricity supply €4.9 million and the water treatment and supply enterprises €0.2 million. In the manufacturing sector, where the largest amount of expenditure was reported, manufacturing of food products accounted for €8.9 million, manufacturing of other nonmetallic mineral products for €8.4 million, manufacturing of beverages for €1.7 million, manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and preparations for €1.2 million and manufacturing of basic metals for €1.1 million.

By environmental domain, expenditure related to the reduction of air emissions accounted for €10.9 million, the monitoring, treatment and disposal of waste for €9.9 million, the treatment of waste water for €7.1 million and other actions such as the abatement of noise and vibrations, the protection of soil and ground water and the protection of natural resources and biodiversity for €1.9 million.

(Cyprus News Agency)