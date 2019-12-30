Menu
Economy

Industrial production up in October and first ten months of 2019

December 30, 2019 at 3:04pm
Industrial production in Cyprus was up in October and in the first ten months of this year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Monday, show.

In particular, the index of industrial production for October 2019 reached 136.2 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 1.8% compared to October 2018.

During the period January – October 2019, the index showed an increase of 3.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index for October 2019 reached 146.0 units, recording an increase of 3.2% compared to October 2018.

During the period January – October 2019, the Manufacturing sector showed an increase of 4.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

