Economy

Industrial production in Cyprus up over the year's first nine months

November 28, 2019
Edited by

Industrial production in Cyprus was up in September, as well as over the first nine months of this year, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Thursday.

The data shows that the index of industrial production for September 2019 reached 137.7 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 5% compared to September 2018.

During the period January – September 2019, the index recorded an increase of 3.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index for September 2019 reached 140.4 units, recording an increase of 6.9% compared to September 2018.

During the period January – September 2019, manufacturing showed an increase of 4.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

