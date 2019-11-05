Menu
Industrial producer prices fall by -0.8% in Cyprus, rise by 0.1% in Euroarea and EU28

November 5, 2019 at 3:08pm
In September 2019, compared with August 2019, industrial producer prices rose by 0.1% in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28, and decreased in Cyprus by -0.8% according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In August 2019, prices decreased by -0.5% in the euro area, by -0.4% in the EU28 and increased by 0.1% in Cyprus.

In September 2019, compared with September 2018, industrial producer prices fell by -1.2% in the euro area by -0.7% in the EU28 and increased by 0.2% in Cyprus.

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2019, compared with August 2019, rose by 0.5% in the energy sector, by 0.2% for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and fell by 0.2% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable.

In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 0.2% in the energy sector and by 0.1% for durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and non-durable consumer goods, and fell by 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece (+1.2%), Hungary (+0.7%), Belgium and Croatia (both +0.5%), while the largest decreases were observed in Latvia (-1.3%), Cyprus (-0.8%) and Denmark (-0.7%).

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2019, compared with September 2018, fell by 6.1% in the energy sector and by 0.7% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 1.1% for non-durable consumer goods, by 1.5% for capital goods and by 1.6% for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.4%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices fell by 5.7% in the energy sector and by 0.3% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 1.3% for non-durable consumer goods, by 1.4% for durable consumer goods and by 1.6% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.8%. The largest decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-4.0%), Spain (-3.3%) and Portugal (-2.7%), while the highest increases were observed in Bulgaria (+4.5%), Romania (+4.2%) and Hungary (+2.4%).

Source: CNA

