Industrial producer prices down by -0.2% in Cyprus for December 2018

Ιn December 2018, compared with November 2018, industrial producer prices fell by 0.8% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 and by 0.2% in Cyprus, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In November 2018, prices decreased by 0.3% in the euro area, by 0.5% in the EU28 and by 1.2% in Cyprus.

In December 2018, compared with December 2017, industrial producer prices rose by 3.0% in the euro area, by 3.1% in the EU28 and by 6.7% in Cyprus. Average industrial producer prices for the year 2018, compared with 2017, increased by 3.2% in the euro area and by 3.6% in the EU28.

More specifically, industrial producer prices in the euro area in December 2018, compared with November 2018, fell by 2.6% in the energy sector and by 0.4% for intermediate goods, while prices remained stable for non-durable consumer goods and increased by 0.1% for capital goods and by 0.2% for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy fell by 0.1%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices fell by 3.3% in the energy sector and by 0.3% for intermediate goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and rose by 0.1% for both durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy fell by 0.1%. The largest decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-3.0%), Greece (-2.3%), Belgium (-2.1%) and the Netherlands (-1.5%), while increases were observed in Latvia (+0.7%), Ireland (+0.3%), Estonia (+0.2%) and Luxembourg (+0.1%).

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in December 2018, compared with December 2017, rose by 7.7% in the energy sector, by 2.2% for intermediate goods, by 1.3% for durable consumer goods, by 1.2% for capital goods and by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.3%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 7.5% in the energy sector, by 2.6% for intermediate goods, by 1.5% for durable consumer goods, by 1.3% for capital goods and by 0.4% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.5%. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+9.2%), Latvia (+7.3%), Belgium and Denmark (both +7.1%), while the only decreases were observed in Ireland (-0.4%) and Greece (-0.1%)

