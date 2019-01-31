Industrial output up by 2.2% annually in 2018

Industrial output recorded an incrase of 2.2% on an annual basis in 2018, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.
According to the data, the Industrial Output Prices Index for December 2018 reached 102,7 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 0.2% compared to November 2018.
For the period January – December 2018, the index recorded an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.
In manufacturing the index in December 2018 reached 99.7 units, recording a drop of 02% compared to November 2018.
(Cyprus News Agency)