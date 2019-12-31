Industrial output prices slightly down in November

Industrial output prices recorded a slight drop in November on a monthly basis. On the contrary, the first eleven months of this year saw an increase on an annual basis, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Office, on Tuesday, show.
In particular, the industrial output prices index for November 2019 reached 104.4 units (base 2015=100), recording a drop of 0.2% compared to October 2019.
During the period January – November 2019, the index showed an increase of 2.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
In manufacturing, the index for November 2019 reached 101.7 units, recording an increase of 0.2% compared to October 2019.
During the period January-November 2019, the manufacturing sector was up by 1.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
