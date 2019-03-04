Indian government offers scholarship to Cypriots to learn Hindi

The Central Institute of Hindi (Kendriya Hindi Sansthan) of the Indian government, based in Agra, is offering one scholarship to a Cypriot citizen to learn Hindi in the academic year 2019-2020.
Interested parties can submit their applications to the High Commission of India in Cyprus.
More information about the duration of the programme and the application process can be found at khsindia.org/india/en/.
The application deadline is on March 11.
For more information you can contact the Indian High Commission in Cyprus via email at [email protected].