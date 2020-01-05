Increased traffic at Troodos, police urge drivers to be very careful

Increased traffic is observed at snow-covered Troodos mountains and police are urging drivers to be very careful and comply with all traffic signals and instructions by duty officers.
Police also said on Sunday that problems are created from mountain reefs, making the road network particularly dangerous.
Due to the excessive traffic and traffic congestion at Troodos Square, all roads leading to Troodos have been closed. That is, the Prodromos-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Platres–Troodos roads.
Due to landslides, one lane of the Lania-Trimiklini road to Limassol has also been closed.
Drivers are encouraged to drive at low speeds, maintain safe distances from vehicles in front of them and have traffic lights on.
