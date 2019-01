Police are looking for two men who robbed a 44 year old kiosk employee at knife point in Nicosia at around 2 am on Saturday.

The employee said that two men, whose faces were covered with scarves, had entered the kiosk, threatened him with a knife and taken 200 euro from the till.

They sped off in a dark coloured car. They are described as young, 1.70 metres, and of average build.