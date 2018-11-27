Ride the Capital 2018

Nicosia Tourism Board is organising its fourth annual ‘Ride the Capital‘ event.
The event will give the opportunity to participants to cycle around Nicosia on two routes on the weekend December 1 and 2.
Family Route:
The first route on December 1 is the Family Route, a free bike ride through the Old City of Nicosia. A licensed tour guide will enlighten participants at selected stops at cultural and historical places of interest. Cyclists Across Barriers will operate the bike ride and offer three places for people with disabilities or limited mobility and one place on a tandem bike for a person with limited sight.
The Family Route will stop at the following destinations:
- Old Power House
- Omerye Mosque
- Archbishopric-Pancyprian Gymnasium
- Paphos Gate
- Fairy Tale Museum (free entrance)
- Cyprus Classic Motorcycle Museum (Free Entrance)
Expert Route:
On December 2, there will be the 3-Peaks-Challenge Expert Route, a challenging route for experienced cyclists on road bikes that conclude to the highest 3 peaks of the Nicosia district. The length of the route is around 160Km, with steep gradients and almost 3000 metres total climb. A minimum contribution of €20 is required for participation, which a gift T-Shirt and lunch at a local restaurant.
Bookings: visitnicosia.com.cy/family-route
Expert Route details:
- Gathering: 7.30 Metro Supermarket, Lakatamia
- 1st Mountain Peak –MADARI- Estimated arrival time at 11.00
- Break time 30 minutes at Madari area (preferably at Handria village)
- Departure at 11.30hrs
- 2nd Mountain Peak – PAPOUTSA – Re-grouping at 12.00hrs at Papoutsa (10min break)-preparation for the big descend to Apliki
- 12.25 hrs regrouping at Apliki (road towards Farmakas)
- 3rd Mountain Peak – KIONIA Estimated arrival time at 14.10
- 14.10-14.40 Break time 30 minutes in Kionia picnik site. (In case of cold weather, the break will take place in another area which will be confirmed on the day. All participants will have to climb to Kionia first and then have a break)
- 14.40 preparations for the last part of the route from Kionia to KAPEDES
- Stop at Kapedes for lunch at 15:15. After lunch there will be a bus to take you back to Nicosia, so you need to reserve your place in advance if you are not cycling back to Nicosia.
Bookings and payment: visitnicosia.com.cy/3peaks-challenge
All net proceeds will go to the Association for Poor and Abused Children – Paidiko Xamogelo
Free transportation from other cities- Minimum number of people 10 (Reservation required)
For more information: [email protected], 22889600