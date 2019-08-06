Road works on the Nicosia-Limassol highway still underway

Road works on Moni Bridge are still underway and two lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway will remain closed to traffic for one kilometre until September 29, upon completion of the upgrading.

A joint announcement from the Limassol District Engineer’s Office, the Department of Public Works and the Ministry of Transport states that “the traffic will be directed to the opposite lane, which will operate as a two-way road.”

Also, the entrance to the highway from the old Limassol-Nicosia road heading towards the Moni junction will be closed and the traffic will be channelled through the intersection of Parekklisia and Akti.

In order to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion, the public is kindly requested to timely plan its journey on the highway and, if possible, to use alternative routes.

The Department of Public Works has apologised for the inconvenience the upgrading is causing and has called on the public to demonstrate the necessary understanding and to comply with the provisional road signs and police instructions.