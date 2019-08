The coastguard rescued six persons yesterday after their boat started to sink in the sea of Limassol. Immediately the six persons who were in danger (4 adults and 2 children) sent a signal to the Navy Police which was responded by sending a police boat.

The six persons who were found in the sea calling for help were collected by the coastguard. According to a Police announcement the six persons are good in their health.

A lifeboat and two lifeguards took part in the operation.