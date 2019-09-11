CABS dismantles illegal bird trapping site in occupied north Cyprus (photos)

CABS, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter, said on Wednesday they had found and destroyed a professional trapping site in occupied north Cyprus.

The site was found by members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter as they were patrolling in the Frenaros and Dherynia areas. They say they heard the noise of a bird calling device in the occupied areas. They crossed the Green Line from the checkpoint and approached the area where they found a trapping site with seven big nets in which more than 100 birds of 11 different species had been caught.

The birds were freed however the perpetrator has not been found yet.

This is the last operation of CABS autumn campaign and so far 25 traps were found, 13 nets and 321 limesticks have been removed and destroyed. The NGO team also removed six bird calling devices for blackcaps and 31 such devices for quails.

A total of 193 birds were released.

“The large number of birds caught in the nets clearly shows that the birds’ autumn migration has already started. We urge the police of Cyprus and the Game Service to increase their patrols in the countryside because the illegal trapping of birds has already started,” CABS said in their press release.

CABS also urged the public to report any incidents of illegal trapping or hunting that come to their attention here.

Read more