IKEA informs about misleading messages

IKEA on Tuesday informed its consumers about the sending of misleading messages with the name of the company as the sender.
The message urges consumers to open the link included to receive a €500 worth voucher. By opening the link, they are taken to a page bearing the IKEA logo in which they are invited to participate in a survey to win the voucher.
On the occasion of this incident, IKEA informed its clients that it has nothing to do with actions or competitions held outside its official website (www.ikea.com.cy) and its official social media accounts.
Furthermore, IKEA also informed consumers that its official competitions are always communicated through its official website and its social media accounts.
Read more: