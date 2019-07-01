IHG to bring Hotel Indigo to Larnaca

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has today announced the signing of Hotel Indigo® Cyprus – Larnaca.

Set to open at the end of 2019, the hotel is signed under a franchise agreement with Quality Group and Sunnyseeker Hotels, a rapidly expanding hotel management company which is currently operating a number of hotels across the country, and under the ownership of Quality Group, one of the premier property development companies in Cyprus.

The Hotel Indigo® Cyprus Larnaca will be located in one of the best historic areas of Larnaca close to the city centre and airport, which is the largest in Cyprus.

Set on a charming side street within walking distance of the beach and shopping district, the hotel sees a pair of old houses gracefully combined with a contemporary four-storey building to offer a captivating blend of the old and the new – much like the city of Larnaca itself.

The news comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent debut in Venice, Italy, with a further six openings to follow in the next three to five years.

Eric Viale, Managing Director Southern Europe, IHG, commented: “Cyprus is already a popular European leisure destination, and Larnaca is transforming into a real business and leisure hub in the country. This makes it a great location for Hotel Indigo®, and we are delighted to partner with Quality Group and Sunnyseeker Hotels to bring the brand’s unique designs and distinctive guest experience to the city. This signing shows good momentum for Hotel Indigo®, which has had significant owner interest here in Europe, and I’m excited for more to come for the brand in this region and beyond.”

Savvas Kakos, President and CEO of Quality Group said: “At Quality Group we are extremely happy and proud to welcome one of the most renowned hotel groups to the city of Larnaca. Unique and intriguing by definition, and one of the world’s biggest boutique brands, Hotel Indigo® is now part of the wider area of Saint Lazarus and a perfect addition to the heart of the city. On behalf of Quality Group, I convey my strong faith and certainty that this brand-new and organic collaboration with IHG and Hotel Indigo® will leave its mark on the hotel industry in Cyprus.”

The move builds on Hotel Indigo®’s strong growth as one of the largest boutique brands in this fast-growing segment. Having recently celebrated opening in 100 vibrant neighbourhoods around the world, Hotel Indigo® made 33 new hotel signings in 2018 and is now set to double its portfolio over the next three to five years. Current open properties in Southern Europe include Madrid (Gran Via), Barcelona, Rome and Paris, with recent openings in Venice and Milan and pipeline developments opening in Belgrade in 2019, Verona in 2020, and Gibraltar in 2021.

This brand offers owners the ability to drive higher returns by delivering unique guest experiences and leveraging IHG’s powerful systems, including best-in-class revenue management and technology capabilities and IHG® Rewards Club, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes.

IHG’s portfolio is one of the strongest in the Europe market place with more than 700 hotels, of which 187 are in Southern Europe, with 37 properties in the pipeline. IHG’s Southern Europe region covers: France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Romania, Macedonia, Albania, Slovenia, Malta, Andorra and Gibraltar.