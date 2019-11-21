IDEA shortlisted for the European Enterprise Promotion Awards

The IDEA Innovation Centre had made it on to the shortlist for the European Enterprise Promotion Awards organised by the European Commission. IDEA was among candidates from 29 countries competing in six categories. The jury selected IDEA as a finalist in the “Investing in Entrepreneurial Skills” category, where it will compete for the award against the two other finalists, one from Italy, the other from Portugal. The final jury selection results will be announced on Tuesday, November 26.
IDEA’s achievement has already been hailed by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director General of Invest Cyprus, the Youth Board of Cyprus, the Chief Scientist, as well as other important actors and entities in Cyprus.
Its achievement (https://blogs.ec.europa.eu/promotingenterprise/eepa-2019-shortlist/) comes hot on the heels of a slew of other major accolades in Cyprus and overseas, highlighting IDEA’s work and its leadership role in promoting entrepreneurial innovation.
IDEA’s accolades and awards
- Invited by the US State Department to participate in the “Entrepreneurship as the Engine of Prosperity & Stability: Small Business Development” programme, a three week-long programme held in five States in the USA.
- In 2018 IDEA was named National Winner for Cyprus in the European Enterprise Promotion Awards in the “Promoting the Entrepreneurial Spirit” category.
- Invited to promote Nicosia as a “Start-up City” at the MeHYPERLINK “https://www.me-convention.com/en/mercedes-benz/events/me-convention/”-HYPERLINK “https://www.me-convention.com/en/mercedes-benz/events/me-convention/”Convention – SXSW in Franfkurt.
- Participated in the EuropeHYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/”-HYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/”IndiaHYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/” HYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/”InnovationHYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/” HYPERLINK “https://startupeuropeindia.net/eiip/”Partnership in New Delhi, organised by the European Commission and the Indian government; taking part were 15 European countries and 15 incubators from across India.
- In Cyprus, IDEA won the Gold Award in the “Excellence in Partnership” category, and a Silver Award in the “Cause Advocacy” category, at the 2019 CyprusHYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/” HYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/”ResponsibleHYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/” HYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/”BusinessHYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/” HYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/”AwardsHYPERLINK “https://www.responsiblebusinesscy.com/”.
- IDEA organised three nationally sponsored delegations to Israel for the DLDHYPERLINK “https://www.dldtelaviv.com/2019/index.php” HYPERLINK “https://www.dldtelaviv.com/2019/index.php”InnovationHYPERLINK “https://www.dldtelaviv.com/2019/index.php” HYPERLINK “https://www.dldtelaviv.com/2019/index.php”Festival geared at young entrepreneurs, and along with the Research & Innovation Centre and Invest Cyprus it co-organised two other delegations to the Websummit in Lisbon.
- IDEA is frequently invited to participate as speaker, panelist or jury member at entrepreneurial innovation competitions held in Cyprus and overseas.
IDEA’s mission and work
IDEA is all about delivering on public-private partnerships. It works closely with foreign diplomatic missions in Cyprus as well as with Cypriot embassies overseas. It is also associated with all universities in Cyprus. IDEA has supported 48 new businesses, created more than 70 jobs, trained more than 350 women, and worked with over 4000 students. Being the largest non-profit integrated centre supporting entrepreneurial innovation in Cyprus, it has contributed to fostering a culture of giving back to the Cypriot business community.
