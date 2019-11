A hunter has been admitted to Nicosia Hospital with a gunshot wound after his hunting rifle went off accidentally, philenews reports.

Police said the man hunting was in the Koutrafas area when at around midday and under conditions which are being investigated, he slipped and fell. His gun went off accidentally, injuring him in the leg. He was taken by ambulance to Nicosia Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

His condition is described as out off danger.