Hummus Bar

A small, cute shop which opened just four months ago and makes excellent food. It is mainly a take away restaurant, although it has two tables on the pavement and a small bar inside.
The options on its menu are interesting and delicious, while the presentation and the packaging of its food are impressive.
The Go Shakshuka with falafel, hummus, boiled egg, tomato and tahini sauce and the Go Green Avocado with falafel, avocado hummus, tomato, onion, lettuce, coriander, tahini and yoghurt, the Vegan Gyros with avocado hummus, marinated tofu, tomato, lettuce, cabbage and sweet potato chips are excellent.
The highlight though was the Sabich, a creation of the owner Giannis Paphitis. Hummus, fried aubergine, za’atar herbs, boiled egg, tomato, onion, falafel, tahini and mango sauce.
The dessert choices are also interesting – mahalepi with rose, panna cotta with coconut and matcha, as well as chocolate hummus with crispy sugar pittas and cinnamon.
Giannis, the owner, half-Greek, half-Cypriot is passionate with cooking, something you will understand when you try his food.
Limassolians are very lucky to have this little shop! I fully recommend it!
Gladstonos 23, Limassol, 25005522