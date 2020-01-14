Human remains found on Pervolia beach

Human remains found on a Pervolia beach on December 27 and January 5 belong to a man, according to philenews.
Police spokesman Christos Andreou said in a statement that members of Kiti police station recovered human remains from a Pervolia beach on two separate occasions, which were then taken to Nicosia Hospital morgue to be examined.
Examinations by an anthropologist and a medical examiner have found that the bones belong to a man and appear to have been buried in Pervolia and brought to the surface by strong seas.
Andreou said that it’s possible the remains have been there since the 1963-1964 troubles.
Read more: