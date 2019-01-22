How will Brexit affect Cypriot students? (video)

Britain, along with Greece are the top choices of Cypriots for studying abroad.

The confusion surrounding the outcome of Brexit is worrying parents and prospective students who wish to study in the UK.

However, there is no need to worry for now, as according to the UK Government: ‘There will be no immediate changes following the EU Referendum, including in the circumstances of British citizens living in the EU, and European citizens living here.

‘This includes those studying or working at UK universities. For students, visitors, businesses and entrepreneurs who are already in the UK or who wish to come here, there will be no immediate change to our visa policies.’

EU students applying for a place at a university or further education institution in England, Wales or Northern Ireland in the 2019-20 academic year will continue to be eligible for ‘home fee status’, which means they will be charged the same tuition fees as UK students. Students who start courses this academic year (2018-19), or who have already started their course, have also been guaranteed their existing status.

From January 2021, when Brexit is expected to be fully implemented, the British Council says that although they’re not aware of what the process will be, they’re sure that universities and students in the UK are working to keep the system as simple as possible.

Student Loans

According to the British Council, current university students from the EU and those applying to courses starting in 2018-19 and 2019-20 will not see any changes to their loan eligibility or fee status. This guarantee will apply for the full duration of the course, even if the course finishes after the UK has left the EU.

This has also been confirmed in separate statements from across all UK nations (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland).

Will EU students need a visa to study in the UK?

As long as the UK and EU negotiations end in an agreement you will not need a visa if you are arriving before 1 January 2021. If you arrive at the UK between 30 March 2019 and 31 December 2020, you will need to register, but you will still not need a visa.

Erasmus+ exchange programme

Students from the 27 European Union countries and the other five programme countries can continue to apply to study in the UK in 2018, as the UK remains a full EU member and Erasmus+ programme country throughout the negotiation period.

In principle, students from the 27 European Union countries and the other five programme countries can continue to come to the UK until 2020 as part of Erasmus+. The UK Government has stated publicly that the United Kingdom is committed to continuing full participation in the Erasmus+ programme until the country leaves the EU and has made clear that it values international exchanges. UK participation in Erasmus+ beyond 2020 and after the UK leaves the European Union is a matter for the negotiations.

For more information visit the website of Universities UK, the representative organisation for UK universities, and read their EU Referendum FAQs for universities and students.