How many and where are foreign workers employed

Foreign workers are employed in all sectors of the economy in order to meet the needs of specific professions throughout Cyprus. According to data of the Social Security Services, at the end of January 2019 foreign workers and EU nationals amount to 134,688. Most of them, 22,545, are employed in households and are domestic helpers. 10,362 work in Nicosia, 6,543 in Limassol, 2,860 in Larnaca, 1,767 in Paphos and 1,013 in the Famagusta District.

The second sector with the most foreign workers is the wholesale and retail trade industry, and specifically vehicle and motorcycle mechanics. There are 17,842 people working in this sector. 7,820 are employed in businesses in Nicosia, 4,762 in Limassol, 2,238 in Larnaca, 2,464 in Paphos and 518 in the Famagusta District. The third sector with the most foreign workers is the catering sector (restaurants). At the end of January there were 14,682 foreign workers employed in this sector.

There are 13,872 foreign workers employed in the construction sector with 4,303 in Nicosia, 4,329 in Limassol, 1,423 in Larnaca, 3,031 in Paphos and 786 in the Famagusta District. The manufacturing sector gathers one of the highest numbers of foreign workers. The total number of foreign workers employed in this sector at the end of January was 11,139. 6,303 are employed in businesses in Nicosia, 2,243 in Limassol, 1,541 in Larnaca, 694 in Paphos and 358 in the Famagusta District.

The agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector employed 5,259 foreign workers up until the end of January. 1,542 work in Nicosia, 1,116 in Limassol, 1,247 in Larnaca, 546 in Paphos and 808 in the Famagusta District. The electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning sectors have the least amount of foreign workers. There are 71 foreign workers employed in this sector and 26 are in Nicosia, 25 in Limassol, 7 in Larnaca, 11 in Paphos and 2 in the Famagusta Distirct. The second category with the least number of foreign workers are mines and quarries. The total number of employed foreign workers in this category are 235 with 136 working in Nicosia, 48 in Limassol, 30 in Larnaca, 12 in Paphos and 9 in the Famagusta District.

One of the sectors of the economy that employs a large number of foreign workers is hotel industry. At the end of January 2019 there were 6,458 foreign workers employed in this sector, with 907 employed in Nicosia, 1,222 in Limassol, 654 in Larnaca, 2,996 in Paphos and 679 in the Famagusta District. The transport and storage sector employs 5,904 foreign workers, of which 1,262 are in Nicosia, 3,864 in Limassol, 452 in Larnaca, 276 in Paphos and 50 in the Famagusta District. There are 4,460 foreign workers working in the financial and insurance sector. Most, 2,678, are in Limassol, 1,501 in Nicosia, 173 in Larnaca, 103 in Paphos and 5 in the Famagusta District. Real Estate Management employs 1,080 foreign workers, information and communication 3,915, professional, scientific and technical services 7,303, administrative and support services 4,958, public administration and defense 2,605, education 2,670, health services 2,161, arts, recreation and entertainment 2.402, other service providers 2.850 and unreported economic services 1.284.